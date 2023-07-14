Woodmont, Butters, PCCP Break Ground on 303,364 SF Industrial Project in South Florida

JUPITER, FLA. — Woodmont Industrial Partners, Butters Construction & Development and PCCP LLC have broken ground on the first building of a 303,364-square-foot industrial project in Palm Beach County. Situated within Palm Beach Park of Commerce in Jupiter, the building, the first of eight, will feature 40-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, 43 dock high doors, two drive-in doors, roughly 196-foot truck courts and 26 trailer parking spaces. Construction of the project is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024. The joint venture acquired the property, located at 15430 Corporate Road N, in December 2021.