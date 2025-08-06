Woodmont, Canoe Brook Begin Leasing 199-Unit Apartment Complex in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Woodmont Properties and Canoe Brook Development have begun leasing WoodBrook at Randolph, a 199-unit apartment complex located about 40 miles west of Manhattan in Northern New Jersey. WoodBrook at Randolph consists of a four-story, mid-rise building that houses 97 traditional flats and seven townhome-style buildings that house the remaining 102 residences. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and a game den with a sports simulator. Construction began in spring 2024. Information on starting rents was not announced.