WoodBrook-at-Randolph
Residents at WoodBrook at Randolph, a new apartment complex in Northern New Jersey, have access to a 765-acre park system with trails, sports facilities and year-round activities for all ages.  
Woodmont, Canoe Brook Begin Leasing 199-Unit Apartment Complex in Randolph, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Woodmont Properties and Canoe Brook Development have begun leasing WoodBrook at Randolph, a 199-unit apartment complex located about 40 miles west of Manhattan in Northern New Jersey. WoodBrook at Randolph consists of a four-story, mid-rise building that houses 97 traditional flats and seven townhome-style buildings that house the remaining 102 residences. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and a game den with a sports simulator. Construction began in spring 2024. Information on starting rents was not announced.

