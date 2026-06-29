Woodmont, Canoe Brook Complete 199-Unit Apartment Complex in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — A partnership between Woodmont Properties and Canoe Brook Development has completed WoodBrook at Randolph, a 199-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. The property comprises a four-story mid-rise building with 97 flats and seven buildings with 102 multi-story townhome-style residences. Unit feature one- to three-bedroom floor plans and dual-sink vanities, soaking tubs, full-size washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and keyless entry systems. Amenities include a sports simulator, pool, coworking space, yoga room and a fitness center. Leasing began last August.