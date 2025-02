OAK POINT, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based brokerage firm The Woodmont Co. has arranged the sale of a 10,472-square-foot building in Oak Point, located north of the metroplex in Denton County, that is leased to The Goddard School. The school occupies the newly constructed building on a 15-year, triple-net lease. Russel Wehsener of The Woodmont Co. represented the buyer in the transaction, while Sands Investment Group represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.