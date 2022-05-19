REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Co. Breaks Ground on 1,400 SF Retail Building for Starbucks in Longview, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based developer The Woodmont Co. has broken ground on a 1,400-square-foot retail project for Starbucks in Longview, located about 120 miles east of Dallas. The new coffee shop will be situated at the site of a former gas station and will be devoid of any indoor dining space. Shell construction of the building is scheduled to be complete in June.

