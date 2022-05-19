Woodmont Co. Breaks Ground on 1,400 SF Retail Building for Starbucks in Longview, Texas
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based developer The Woodmont Co. has broken ground on a 1,400-square-foot retail project for Starbucks in Longview, located about 120 miles east of Dallas. The new coffee shop will be situated at the site of a former gas station and will be devoid of any indoor dining space. Shell construction of the building is scheduled to be complete in June.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.