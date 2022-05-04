REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Co. Breaks Ground on 41,217 SF Medical Office Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer The Woodmont Co. has broken ground on a 41,217-square-foot medical office building in Fort Worth. The Diabetic & Thyroid Center of Fort Worth will occupy 14,000 square feet of the property, which was designed by Bennett Benner Partners and will be built by Dennett Construction. The site includes an additional pad site for development and lease. Construction is slated for a January 2023 completion. Dodson Commercial Real Estate has been tapped to lease the remaining space.

