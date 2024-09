IRVING, TEXAS — Two brokerage firms, Fort Worth-based The Woodmont Co. and California-based Hanley Investment Group, have arranged the sale of Story Crossing, a 6,038-square-foot retail strip center in Irving. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks, T-Mobile and CBD Kratom. Russel Wehsener of Woodmont and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Compass Group represented the buyer, which also requested anonymity.