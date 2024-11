WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm The Woodmont Co. has negotiated the sale of The Village at Weatherford, a 44,827-square-foot shopping center located roughly 30 miles west of Fort Worth. Tenants include Dollar General and Rent-A-Center. Russel Wehsener of The Woodmont Co. represented the seller, Sinclair Investments, in the deal. Gibson Duwe and Kyle Poulson of Transwestern represented the undisclosed buyer.