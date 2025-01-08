Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Texas

Woodmont Co. Negotiates Sale of 85,421 SF Retail Property in Grapevine, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm The Woodmont Co. has negotiated the sale of Grapevine Centre, an 85,421-square-foot retail property located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Petco, Harbor Freight Tools, Joann Fabrics, Dollar Tree and Angel’s Attic. Russel Wehsener and Bryan Dyer of Woodmont represented the seller in the transaction. Roger Smeltzer of Vision Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer.

