Residences at Woodmont Liberty at Independence feature oversized windows and ceilings as high as 11 feet.
Woodmont Completes Lease-Up of 120-Unit Apartment Complex in Independence, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

INDEPENDENCE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Woodmont Properties has completed the lease-up of the first phase of Woodmont Liberty at Independence, a 120-unit multifamily project located on an 11-acre site about 60 miles west of Manhattan. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with custom-designed kitchens, walk-in closets, keyless entry mechanisms, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, game room, conference center, walking trails and a dog park. Leasing began last April, at which point rents started at $2,440 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

