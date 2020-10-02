REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Completes Lease-Up of 220-Unit Multifamily Community in Bayonne, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

BAYONNE, N.J. — New Jersey-based Woodmont Properties has completed the lease-up Woodmont Bay Club, a 220-unit luxury multifamily community in Bayonne, located just outside New York City. The property is now fully occupied. Units feature studio, one-. two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 650 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a pool, rooftop terrace, fitness center, business center, game room, pet spa and a golf simulator.

