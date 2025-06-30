Woodmont Completes Lease-Up of 300-Unit Apartment Community in Hopewell, New Jersey

HOPEWELL, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Properties has completed the lease-up of a 300-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey city of Hopewell. Woodmont Forge at Hopewell is now fully occupied. The property features one- and two-bedroom units, some of which offer lofts or dens, that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and full-size washers and dryers. Private garages are also available in select residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with on-demand yoga and spin classes, game den, a multi-use theater room, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations.