Monday, June 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Woodmont-Forge-at-Hopewell
Woodmont Forge at Hopewell is now fully occupied.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Woodmont Completes Lease-Up of 300-Unit Apartment Community in Hopewell, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HOPEWELL, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Properties has completed the lease-up of a 300-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey city of Hopewell. Woodmont Forge at Hopewell is now fully occupied. The property features one- and two-bedroom units, some of which offer lofts or dens, that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and full-size washers and dryers. Private garages are also available in select residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with on-demand yoga and spin classes, game den, a multi-use theater room, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations.

You may also like

EdgeCore to Invest $17B for New Data Center...

MCB Breaks Ground on $44M Civic Project at...

Milhaus, Humphreys Capital Complete 276-Unit Oxlley Apartments in...

AP Construction Begins Renovation of McCallum High School...

Brinkmann Real Estate Buys 180-Unit Apartment Community in...

Wespac Residential Breaks Ground on First Affordable Housing...

AMS Fulfillment Signs 181,074 SF Industrial Lease in...

Ryan Cos., EPC Real Estate Open The Oslo...

Hempel, TPG Angelo Gordon Begin Development of Brockton...