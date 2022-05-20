REBusinessOnline

Woodmont, Criterion Fund Acquire 144,638 SF Shopping Center in Slidell, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

Village at Northshore's tenant roster includes Boot Barn, Marshalls, JoAnn’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Dollar Tree.

SLIDELL, LA. — A partnership between The Woodmont Co. and The Criterion Fund has acquired Village at Northshore, a 144,638-square-foot shopping center located at 105-115 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell. The sales price was not disclosed. Situated adjacent to I-12, the property was developed in 1988 and renovated in 2020. The retail center’s tenant roster includes Marshalls, JoAnn’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Boot Barn and Dollar Tree. Shadow anchors include Walmart Supercenter, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot and Aldi. SRS Real Estate Partners represented the seller, Atlanta-based RCG Ventures, in the transaction. Woodmont was self-represented. Andy Thelen of Woodmont worked with Louisiana National Bank to secure a loan for the acquisition. David Adams and Jake McCoy will oversee leasing at Village at Northshore for Woodmont on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  