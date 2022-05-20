Woodmont, Criterion Fund Acquire 144,638 SF Shopping Center in Slidell, Louisiana

Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

SLIDELL, LA. — A partnership between The Woodmont Co. and The Criterion Fund has acquired Village at Northshore, a 144,638-square-foot shopping center located at 105-115 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell. The sales price was not disclosed. Situated adjacent to I-12, the property was developed in 1988 and renovated in 2020. The retail center’s tenant roster includes Marshalls, JoAnn’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Boot Barn and Dollar Tree. Shadow anchors include Walmart Supercenter, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot and Aldi. SRS Real Estate Partners represented the seller, Atlanta-based RCG Ventures, in the transaction. Woodmont was self-represented. Andy Thelen of Woodmont worked with Louisiana National Bank to secure a loan for the acquisition. David Adams and Jake McCoy will oversee leasing at Village at Northshore for Woodmont on an internal basis.