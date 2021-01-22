Woodmont, EverWest Acquire 144,551 SF Industrial Facility in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A partnership between Woodmont Industrial Properties and EverWest Real Estate Investors has acquired a 144,551-square-foot industrial facility in South Brunswick, located in between Trenton and Newark. The property offers proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike and State Route 130. Building features include 22-foot clear heights, 22 dock doors and 120-foot truck court depths. David Blitt of Bussel Realty represented the seller, which has leased back the space on a short-term basis, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to renovate the building.