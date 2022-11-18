Woodmont Industrial Buys 30,000 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in Lyndhurst, New Jersey

LYNDHURST, N.J. — Woodmont Industrial Partners, a joint venture between local investment firm Woodmont Properties and Romark Logistics, has purchased a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Lyndhurst. Located at 2 Terminal Road in the northern part of the Garden State, the building features a clear height of 18 feet, two loading docks and two drive-in doors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.