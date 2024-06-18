Tuesday, June 18, 2024
461-Ridge-Road-South-Brunswick
The industrial expansion and renovation project at 461 Ridge Road in South Brunswick began in January 2023.
Woodmont Industrial Completes 210,000 SF Expansion, Renovation in South Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Industrial Partners has completed a 210,000-square-foot expansion and renovation project in South Brunswick, about 50 miles south of Manhattan. Woodmont, in partnership with Sagard Real Estate, the Denver-based firm formerly known as EverWest Real Estate Investors, renovated a 145,000-square-foot facility at 461 Ridge Road and developed a new, 65,000-square-foot facility. The property now features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 loading doors and four drive-in doors. JLL is marketing the property for lease.

