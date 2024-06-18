Woodmont Industrial Completes 210,000 SF Expansion, Renovation in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Industrial Partners has completed a 210,000-square-foot expansion and renovation project in South Brunswick, about 50 miles south of Manhattan. Woodmont, in partnership with Sagard Real Estate, the Denver-based firm formerly known as EverWest Real Estate Investors, renovated a 145,000-square-foot facility at 461 Ridge Road and developed a new, 65,000-square-foot facility. The property now features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 loading doors and four drive-in doors. JLL is marketing the property for lease.