Woodmont Industrial Completes 54,113 SF Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based Woodmont Industrial Partners has completed a 54,113-square-foot project in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodbridge. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, eight exterior dock doors, one drive-in door and build-to-suit office space. Woodmont has also secured a full-building lease with Indiana-based R.A.S. Logistics. Mindy Lissner, Chuck Fern, Jason Barton and David Gheriani of Cushman &. Wakefield represented Woodmont in the lease negotiations.