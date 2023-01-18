REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Industrial, EverWest Underway on 210,000 SF Expansion, Renovation in South Brunswick, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Woodmont acquired the 12-acre site at 461-Ridge Road in South Brunswick, New Jersey, in December 2012.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Industrial and Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors are underway on a 210,000-square-foot expansion and renovation project in South Brunswick, about 50 miles south of Manhattan. The partnership will renovate a 145,000-square-foot facility at 461 Ridge Road and develop a new, 65,000-square-foot facility. Upon completion, which is slated for this summer, the property will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 30 loading doors and four drive-in doors. Bussel Realty Corp. is marketing the property for lease.

