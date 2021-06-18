Woodmont Industrial Partners, Butters Construction Acquire 6.1-Acre Industrial Development Site in Pompano, Florida

Located at 1698 Andrews Ave. in Broward County, the company plans to build an 84,000-square-foot Class A distribution building, known as Andrews Logistics, on the site.

POMPANO, FLA. — Woodmont Industrial Partners and joint venture partner Butters Construction and Development have acquired a 6.1-acre industrial site in Pompano. Located at 1698 Andrews Ave. in Broward County, the company plans to build an 84,000-square-foot Class A distribution building, known as Andrews Logistics, on the site. The seller and price for the land acquisition were not disclosed.

The planned distribution park will feature 32-foot clear heights, loading docks, two ramps and frontage on Andrews Avenue. The property is situated near Interstate 95, Florida Turnpike and the Dixie Highway. In addition, the distribution park is proximal to nearby landmarks and transit hubs including Boca Raton Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Port Everglades and the Sawgrass Expressway. Construction of the distribution site is slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2022 and will be available for lease in the summer of 2022.

Woodmont Industrial Partners is an affiliate of Fairfield, N.J.-based Woodmont Properties, a real estate development and management firm. Coconut Creek, Fla.-based Butters Construction and Development is a real estate service firm engaged in construction, development, leasing and property management.