Woodmont Industrial Sells 54,113 SF Building in Woodbridge, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Local owner-operator Woodmont Industrial Properties has sold a 54,113-square-foot building in Woodbridge, about 25 miles south of New York City. Delivered in 2023, the building at 51 New Brunswick Ave. features a clear height of 32 feet, seven exterior dock doors, one drive-in door and 2,300 square feet of office space and was fully leased at the time of sale of R.A.S. Logistics. Brian Schulz, Steven Beyda and Kevin Welsh of Newmark brokered the deal. The buyer was Sagard Real Estate.