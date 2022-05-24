Woodmont, Jingoli Break Ground on 152,100 SF Warehouse in South Amboy, New Jersey

Completion of the industrial project at 111 Main St. in South Amboy, New Jersey, is slated for summer 2023.

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. — A partnership between Woodmont Industrial Partners and Joseph Jingoli & Son Inc. has broken ground on a 152,100-square-foot warehouse in South Amboy, located in the eastern part of the Garden State. The site spans 22 acres. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 22 dock doors, ample trailer and car parking and the capacity to add 22 knock-out doors if desired by a tenant. Completion is slated for summer 2023.