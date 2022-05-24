Woodmont, Jingoli Break Ground on 152,100 SF Warehouse in South Amboy, New Jersey
SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. — A partnership between Woodmont Industrial Partners and Joseph Jingoli & Son Inc. has broken ground on a 152,100-square-foot warehouse in South Amboy, located in the eastern part of the Garden State. The site spans 22 acres. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 22 dock doors, ample trailer and car parking and the capacity to add 22 knock-out doors if desired by a tenant. Completion is slated for summer 2023.
