Woodmont Properties Begins Leasing 120-Unit Multifamily Project in Lehigh Valley

LOWER MACUNGIE, PA. — New Jersey-based Woodmont Properties has begun leasing a 120-unit multifamily project in the Lehigh Valley community of Lower Macungie. The project, which represents Phase II of a larger development known as Woodmont Valley, comprises 10 buildings and 13,000 square feet of commercial space on a 14-acre site. The majority (99) of the units are designed as two-bedroom townhome-style residences, while the remainding 21 units are flat-style apartments that come in one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a game room, theater, bark park, walking trails and package concierge service. Construction of Phase II began last fall. Phase I totals 204 units and was completed in 2017. Colliers is leasing the commercial component.