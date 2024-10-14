Monday, October 14, 2024
Woodmont Valley is located at the intersection of Route 100 and Woodmont Circle at 3535 Grandview Drive in Lower Macungie, Pennsylvania.
Woodmont Properties Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Multifamily Project in Lehigh Valley

by Taylor Williams

LOWER MACUNGIE, PA. — New Jersey-based Woodmont Properties has broken ground on a 120-unit multifamily project in the Lehigh Valley community of Lower Macungie. The project, which represents Phase II of a larger development known as Woodmont Valley, will comprise 10 buildings and 13,300 square feet of commercial space on a 14-acre site. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats, with the majority (99) designed as townhome-style residences. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a game room, theater, bark park, walking trails and package concierge service. Completion is slated for mid-2026. Phase I of Woodmont Valley consisted of 204 units and opened in October 2017.

