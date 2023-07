WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Woodmont Properties has completed the lease-up of Woodmont Way, a 443-unit apartment community in West Windsor, located outside of Trenton in Mercer County. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a golf simulator, theater room, game room and a dog park. Woodmont Way is now fully occupied. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.