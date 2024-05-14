Woodmont Properties Completes Renovation of 30,000 SF Industrial Building in Lyndhurst, New Jersey

LYNDHURST, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Properties has completed the renovation of a 30,000-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Lyndhurst. The building at 2 Terminal Road is used for both storage and distribution purposes. Specific improvements included the installation of a new roof and front entrance; fresh painting of the building’s interior and exterior; new paving and landscaping; and the addition of built-out office space and additional loading doors.