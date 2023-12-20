Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Woodmont Liberty at Independence in Northern New Jersey is now 75 percent leased.
Woodmont Properties Hits Leasing Milestone at Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

INDEPENDENCE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Woodmont Properties has reached 75 percent occupancy at the first phase of Woodmont Liberty at Independence, a 120-unit multifamily project that is located on an 11-acre site about 60 miles west of Manhattan. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with custom-designed kitchens, walk-in closets, keyless entry mechanisms, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, game room, conference center, walking trails and a dog park. Leasing began in April, at which point rents started at $2,440 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

