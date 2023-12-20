Woodmont Properties Hits Leasing Milestone at Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

INDEPENDENCE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Woodmont Properties has reached 75 percent occupancy at the first phase of Woodmont Liberty at Independence, a 120-unit multifamily project that is located on an 11-acre site about 60 miles west of Manhattan. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with custom-designed kitchens, walk-in closets, keyless entry mechanisms, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, game room, conference center, walking trails and a dog park. Leasing began in April, at which point rents started at $2,440 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.