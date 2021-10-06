REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Properties Opens 443-Unit Apartment Community in West Windsor, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Woodmont-Way-West-Windsor-New-Jersey

Woodmont Way in West Windsor, New Jersey, totals 443 units.

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — Developer Woodmont Properties has opened Woodmont Way, a 443-unit apartment community in West Windsor, a northern suburb of Trenton. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are equipped with private balconies/patios. Residents also have access to private garages and individual storage spaces. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, golf simulator, theater room, bark park and access to walking trails. To date, Phase I of Woodmont Way is 100 percent occupied with over 130 leases signed since the launch of leasing earlier this year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews