Woodmont Properties Opens 443-Unit Apartment Community in West Windsor, New Jersey

Woodmont Way in West Windsor, New Jersey, totals 443 units.

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — Developer Woodmont Properties has opened Woodmont Way, a 443-unit apartment community in West Windsor, a northern suburb of Trenton. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are equipped with private balconies/patios. Residents also have access to private garages and individual storage spaces. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, golf simulator, theater room, bark park and access to walking trails. To date, Phase I of Woodmont Way is 100 percent occupied with over 130 leases signed since the launch of leasing earlier this year.