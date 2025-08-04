Woodmont Properties Sells Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex for $42.9M

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Woodmont Properties has sold Woodmont Liberty Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily complex in Independence Township, about 60 miles west of New York City. Completed in 2023 and fully stabilized at the time of sale, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with custom-designed kitchens, walk-in closets, keyless entry mechanisms, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, game room, conference center, walking trails and a dog park. Steve Tragash, Greg Pine, Eli Herskowitz and Angela Melillo of Sage Investment Real Estate Advisors represented Woodmont and the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.