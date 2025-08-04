INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Woodmont Properties has sold Woodmont Liberty Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily complex in Independence Township, about 60 miles west of New York City. Completed in 2023 and fully stabilized at the time of sale, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with custom-designed kitchens, walk-in closets, keyless entry mechanisms, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, game room, conference center, walking trails and a dog park. Steve Tragash, Greg Pine, Eli Herskowitz and Angela Melillo of Sage Investment Real Estate Advisors represented Woodmont and the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.
Woodmont Properties Sells Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex for $42.9M
