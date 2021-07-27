REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Sells 101,425 SF Distribution Center in Woodbridge, New Jersey

The industrial facility at 85 New Brunswick Ave. in Woodbridge, New Jersey, offers proximity to Route 440, Route 9, the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Woodmont Industrial Partners has sold a 101,425-square-foot distribution center in Woodbridge, about 30 miles south of New York City. Woodmont completed construction of the property in the second quarter and subsequently executed a lease with Bentley Labs, a formulator and provider of beauty products. The property features a clear height of 36 feet and 12 dock doors with the option to expand to 24.

