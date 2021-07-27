Woodmont Sells 101,425 SF Distribution Center in Woodbridge, New Jersey
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Woodmont Industrial Partners has sold a 101,425-square-foot distribution center in Woodbridge, about 30 miles south of New York City. Woodmont completed construction of the property in the second quarter and subsequently executed a lease with Bentley Labs, a formulator and provider of beauty products. The property features a clear height of 36 feet and 12 dock doors with the option to expand to 24.
