HADDONFIELD, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Woodmont Properties will undertake a multifamily redevelopment project in Haddonfield, about 15 miles east of Philadelphia. The project will convert a portion of the former 8.2-acre site of the Bancroft School into a 120-unit apartment complex. Fifteen percent (18) of the residences will be reserved as affordable housing. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.