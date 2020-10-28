REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Tops Out 101,425 Distribution Center in Woodbridge, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

85-New-Brunswick-Ave.-Woodbridge-New-Jersey

The distribution center at 85 New Brunswick Ave. in Woodbridge, New Jersey, is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Industrial Partners has completed vertical construction of a 101,425-square-foot distribution center at 85 New Brunswick Ave. in the Northern New Jersey city of Woodbridge. The property will offer proximity to State Routes 440 and 9, as well as the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights and 12 dock doors with the option to expand to 24. Woodmont acquired the site in July and expects to complete the project in the second quarter of next year. CBRE is handling leasing of the property.

