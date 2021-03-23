Woodpeckers Signs 79,203 SF Industrial Lease in Suburban Cleveland

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Woodpeckers, a precision woodworking tools company, has signed a 79,203-square-foot industrial lease in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland. The newly constructed, speculative facility is located at 14720 Foltz Industrial Parkway within Mills Business Park. Scannell Properties completed development of the 179,578-square-foot building in the fourth quarter of 2020. Terry Coyne of Newmark represented Scannell in the lease transaction. Matthew Beesley of Cushman & Wakefield | CRESCO Real Estate represented Woodpeckers, which is based in Strongsville.