Woodside Capital Purchases Office, Industrial Building in Jacksonville for $8M
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Woodside Capital Partners has purchased Cypress Business Center, a 120,682-square-foot office and industrial building in Jacksonville, for $8 million. The building was 54 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Claims Questions LLC. The property is situated at 8301 Cypress Plaza Drive, nine miles south of downtown Jacksonville. Daniel Burkhardt and Keith Goldfaden of NAI Hallmark and David Ellis and Alex Waddey of NAI Global represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.