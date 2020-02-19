REBusinessOnline

Woodside Capital Purchases Office, Industrial Building in Jacksonville for $8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Cypress Business Center was 54 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Claims Questions LLC.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Woodside Capital Partners has purchased Cypress Business Center, a 120,682-square-foot office and industrial building in Jacksonville, for $8 million. The building was 54 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Claims Questions LLC. The property is situated at 8301 Cypress Plaza Drive, nine miles south of downtown Jacksonville. Daniel Burkhardt and Keith Goldfaden of NAI Hallmark and David Ellis and Alex Waddey of NAI Global represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

