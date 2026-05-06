Woodside Health Acquires 40,000 SF Medical Office Building in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cleveland-based Woodside Health has acquired Meadowmont Crossing, a three-story, 40,000-square-foot medical office building located at 400 Meadowmont Village Circle in Chapel Hill. The seller was an affiliate of Curbline REIT doing business as CL MEADOWMONT VILLAGE NC LP. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2001, the property is situated off NC Highway 54 and is anchored by UNC Health, a state-owned health system that operates 16 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across North Carolina.