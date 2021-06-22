REBusinessOnline

Woodside Health Acquires Arrowhead Executive Center Office Complex in Glendale from Holualoa Cos. for $18.2M

Arrowhead Executive Center in Glendale, Ariz., features 99,062 square feet of office space spread across eight single story buildings.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Cleveland, Ohio-based Woodside Health has purchased Arrowhead Executive Center, a multi-tenant office complex located at 17235 N. 75th Ave. in Glendale. Holualoa Cos. sold the asset for $18.2 million.

Steve Lindley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Bill Cook and Perry Gabuzzi of Plaza Cos. provided market leasing advisory.

Situated on 11.9 acres, Arrowhead Executive Center features eight single-story buildings offering a total of 99,062 square feet of office space. The campus was constructed in 2000.

