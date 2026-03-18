Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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2450-E-Guadalupe-Rd-Gilbert-AZ
Mountain View Surgery Center Gilbert and eight other healthcare tenants occupy the 29,827-square-foot Greenfield MOB & ASC in Gilbert, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaHealthcareWestern

Woodside Health Buys 29,827 SF Healthcare Facility in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Woodside Health has purchased Greenfield MOB & ASC, a medical outpatient building (MOB) and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) at 2450 E. Guadalupe Road in Gilbert. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Constructed in 2005, Greenfield MOB & ASC is a 29,827-square-foot, single-story, multi-tenant facility. Mountain View Surgery Center Gilbert, a partnership between the physician owners and United Surgical Partners International, anchors the property with a newly executed extension featuring three operating rooms. The remaining tenancy is leased to eight tenants offering diverse services, including podiatry, periodontics, mental and behavioral health, ophthalmology, dentistry, pediatric therapy, pharmaceuticals, vascular and medical spa services.

Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Zack Holderman, Anthony Sardo, Cole Reethof and Jesse Greshin of CBRE U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets partnered with Phil Wurth of CBRE’s Phoenix Healthcare Leasing team to represent the undisclosed seller in the deal.

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