Woodside Health Buys 29,827 SF Healthcare Facility in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Woodside Health has purchased Greenfield MOB & ASC, a medical outpatient building (MOB) and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) at 2450 E. Guadalupe Road in Gilbert. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Constructed in 2005, Greenfield MOB & ASC is a 29,827-square-foot, single-story, multi-tenant facility. Mountain View Surgery Center Gilbert, a partnership between the physician owners and United Surgical Partners International, anchors the property with a newly executed extension featuring three operating rooms. The remaining tenancy is leased to eight tenants offering diverse services, including podiatry, periodontics, mental and behavioral health, ophthalmology, dentistry, pediatric therapy, pharmaceuticals, vascular and medical spa services.

Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Zack Holderman, Anthony Sardo, Cole Reethof and Jesse Greshin of CBRE U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets partnered with Phil Wurth of CBRE’s Phoenix Healthcare Leasing team to represent the undisclosed seller in the deal.