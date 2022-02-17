Woodside Health Buys 44,680 SF Il Palazzo at Arrowhead Ranch Mixed-Use Project in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Healthcare, Mixed-Use, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Il Palazzo at Arrowhead Ranch features 44,680 square feet of medical office and retail space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Cleveland, Ohio-based Woodside Health has purchased Il Palazzo at Arrowhead Ranch, a 44,680-square-foot mixed-use retail and medical office property in Glendale. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $12.5 million.

Consisting of five one- and two-story buildings, the asset was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Approximately one-third of its occupancy comprises retail and restaurant tenants, including a national bank branch, and the remaining space is occupied by medical, wellness and professional office tenants.

Alexandra Loye, Steve Lindley, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets and private capital teams in Phoenix negotiated the sale.