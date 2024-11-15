Friday, November 15, 2024
Paradise-Valley-Plaza-Phoenix-AZ
Paradise Valley Plaza in Phoenix features 100,203 square feet of office and medical space spread across three buildings.
AcquisitionsArizonaHealthcareOfficeWestern

Woodside Health Development Buys Paradise Valley Plaza Office, Medical Complex in Phoenix for $20.9M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Cleveland, Ohio-based Woodside Health Development has purchased Paradise Valley Plaza, a multi-tenant office and medical complex in Phoenix, from Cloud Peak Development for $20.9 million.

Located at 5010, 5020 and 5040 E. Shea Blvd., the three-building, 100,203-square-foot asset is 95 percent leased to a tenant mix of 50 percent office and 50 percent medical/wellness tenants. The complex features drive-up exterior loading suites, interior and outdoor courtyards, breezeways and balcony spaces.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover and Chris Toci of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Markets in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

