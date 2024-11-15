Woodside Health Development Buys Paradise Valley Plaza Office, Medical Complex in Phoenix for $20.9M

PHOENIX — Cleveland, Ohio-based Woodside Health Development has purchased Paradise Valley Plaza, a multi-tenant office and medical complex in Phoenix, from Cloud Peak Development for $20.9 million.

Located at 5010, 5020 and 5040 E. Shea Blvd., the three-building, 100,203-square-foot asset is 95 percent leased to a tenant mix of 50 percent office and 50 percent medical/wellness tenants. The complex features drive-up exterior loading suites, interior and outdoor courtyards, breezeways and balcony spaces.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover and Chris Toci of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Markets in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.