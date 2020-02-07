Woodspear Properties Purchases Industrial Facility in Denver for $21.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Federal Express occupies the 107,303-square-foot industrial facility located at 9950 E. 40th Ave. in Denver. (Image courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank)

DENVER — Woodspear Properties (Ascendant Capital Partners DNA) has purchased an industrial property located at 9950 E. 40th Ave. in Denver. H-B Tempe LLC , a Minneapolis-based private investor, sold the asset for $21.1 million, or $196.69 per square foot.

Built in 2014 with concrete tilt-up construction, the 107,303-square-foot, institutional-grade facility features 7,037 square feet of office space, three dock doors and 16 drive-in doors. Situated on seven acres, the asset is located 15 miles from the Denver International Airport and 10 miles from downtown Denver.

Federal Express fully occupies the property and utilizes it as a mission-critical facility.

Mike Wafer, Tim D’Angelo, Tim Prinsen and Jerry Hopkins of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the seller the in transaction. The NKF team also provided transactional assistance to the buyer.