Woodstock Development Buys One Bay Plaza Office Building in Burlingame, California for $108M

One Bay Plaza in Burlingame, Calif., features 196,000 square feet of Class A office space.

BURLINGAME, CALIF. — Woodstock Development has purchased the remaining ownership stake in One Bay Plaza, a nine-story, Class A office building located on the Bayshore waterfront in Burlingame. With the completion of the transaction, valued at $108 million, Woodstock is now the 100 percent owner of the property.

Located at 1250 Bayshore Highway, the property features 196,000 rentable square feet, plus approximately 12,000 square feet of lower-level amenity space. The building is currently 85 percent leased to more than 35 tenants, including Alaska Airlines, Cushman & Wakefield, BTIG and Acco Brands.

Woodstock first purchased the property with Iron Point Partners in June 2019. Since 2019, Woodstock has implemented a renovation of building, including new lobbies, restrooms and corridors. Additionally, the company retained Mark Cavagnero Associates to design a 12,000-square-foot amenity area, including conference rooms, collaboration rooms, ping pong, fitness room with showers and lockers, and a social pantry.

Eastdil Secured represented Woodstock Development and Iron Point in the transaction.