Woodward Sells Loveland, Colorado Campus, Acquires New Facility in Nearby Windsor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Southgate One acquired the 209,000-square-foot campus at 3800 Wilson Ave. in Loveland, Colo.

LOVELAND AND WINDSOR, COLO. — Woodward Inc. has completed the disposition of its research and development campus located at 3800 Wilson Ave. in Loveland. Concurrently, the company purchased a facility located at 753 Champion Drive in Windsor. The new campus is adjacent to Woodward’s existing Rocky Mountain Technology and Innovation Center (RMTIC).

Southgate One sold the Windsor property to Woodward and acquired the Loveland facility. Terms of the transactions were not released. Peter Kast of CBRE’s Fort Collins, Colo., office represented Woodward in the trade.

Woodward originally purchased the Loveland campus in 1991. Situated on 39.7 acres, the campus features 209,000 square feet of space. The campus was home to Woodward’s Air Valves Engineering & Testing department, which will relocate to the Windsor facility.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of equipment for the aerospace and industrial sectors.