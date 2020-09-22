Wool Finance Partners Arranges $6.2M Construction Loan for Industrial Building in Vernon Hills, Illinois

The 95,245-square-foot building will be located within Corporate Woods Business Park.

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Wool Finance Partners has arranged a $6.2 million loan for the construction of a 95,245-square-foot speculative industrial building at Corporate Woods Business Park in Vernon Hills. The borrower, Forest Edge TH LLC, will acquire and demolish a vacant 48,100-square-foot office building at the site. Martin Siegel of Wool arranged the loan with a Chicago-based bank. The three-year loan features a floating rate starting at 3.5 percent. The project is led by Cary Goldman of Timber Hill Group and Jim Woldenberg. Brett Kroner of Cushman & Wakefield will serve as leasing agent and Premier Design + Build Group is the general contractor. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.