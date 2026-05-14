Woori Bank New York Agency Signs 18,553 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Woori Bank New York Agency, a Korea-based entity,has signed a 20-year, 18,553-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire 38th floor at 1540 Broadway. Charles Han and Douglas Levine of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Clark Finney, Frank Doyle, Carlee Palmer and Michael Pallas of JLL, along with internal agent Allen Gurevich, represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, which owns the building in partnership with BDT & MSD Partners.