REBusinessOnline

Workbar to Open 21,460 SF Coworking Space in Framingham, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Coworking concept Workbar will open a 21,460-square-foot space at 111 Speen St. in Framingham, a western suburb of Boston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1985, rises five stories and totals 119,095 square feet. The property is also in the midst of a $5 million renovation. Philip DeSimone, Andrew Sherman, Todd Alexander and Ross Miner of Kelleher & Sadowsky represented the landlord, a partnership between Paradigm Partners and North Colony Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Workbar expects to debut the space this spring.





