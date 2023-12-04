Workbox, Iron Galaxy Studios Sign Leases at The National Office Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Workbox, a coworking space provider, and Iron Galaxy Studios, a national video game studio based in Chicago, have signed leases at The National, a 600,830-square-foot office building located at 125 S. Clark St. in Chicago. Workbox signed a new lease for 29,033 square feet and expects to open its new space in January. Iron Galaxy Studios expanded its current lease from 32,865 square feet to 48,156 square feet.

John Nelson, Kathleen Bertrand and Eric Myers of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented ownership, Commerz Real. The National features amenities such as a fitness center, lounge with bar, pool table and outdoor terrace. The 24,000-square-foot Revival Food Hall offers tenants access to a variety of local restaurants. The property was originally built in 1907. Michael Kloppenburg of Avison Young represented Workbox, while Corey Siegrist and Jim Rose of JLL represented Iron Galaxy Studios.