Workbox Moves Corporate Headquarters to Chicago’s Fulton Market District

CHICAGO — Workbox, a national workspace operator founded in 2019, has moved its corporate headquarters to Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. In less than three years, the company has grown from nine employees to over 35 nationwide and is relocating a majority of its Chicago-based team to 220 N. Green St. At over 60,000 square feet, Workbox Chicago – Fulton Market is the company’s sixth and largest workspace in Chicago. The Workbox team will share its new corporate space with its member base.