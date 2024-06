DALLAS — Workbox, a provider of flexible workspaces and coworking solutions, has opened a 50,000-square-foot facility in the Victory Park area of Dallas. Members will have access to two floors of workspace, lounges, conference rooms, open kitchens and offices for teams ranging from one to 130 individuals. A new tenant-only fitness center and daytime lounge are also expected to be completed later this month. The location is the first in Dallas and ninth nationally for Workbox.