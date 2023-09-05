Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Leasing ActivityMidwestOfficeOhio

Workbox Opens New Coworking Location in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Coworking operator Workbox has opened a new location at 875 N. High St. in Columbus. Workbox’s seventh location and first in Columbus is situated at The Sutton building in the city’s Short North Arts District. Workbox is assuming operations of the space formerly managed by another coworking operator. Amenities for members include a large open kitchen, outdoor terrace, weekly food and networking offerings, multiple lounge areas, private conference rooms and phone booths. The location features over 95 office spaces, with private offices ranging from one to 10 desks. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans. Membership pricing starts at $250 per month.

