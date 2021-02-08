REBusinessOnline

Workbox Signs 15,295 SF Lease for Coworking Space in Chicago

Workbox expects to occupy its new space at 306 West Erie in mid-2021.

CHICAGO — Workbox Coworking Co. has signed a 15,295-square-foot, full-floor lease at 306 West Erie in Chicago. Workbox expects to occupy its space in mid-2021. North Wells Capital and Urban Innovations recently completed the expansion and redevelopment of the office and retail property. Additionally, the developers have commenced construction on the street-level buildout for Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, which is slated to open in mid-2021. The location will be the brand’s sixth in the Chicagoland area. The building is part of Verso, a three-building collection in Chicago’s River North. JLL is the leasing agent for 306 West Erie and the entire Verso portfolio.

