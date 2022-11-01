REBusinessOnline

Workbox Signs 27,748 SF Office Lease in Downtown Minneapolis

Workbox will open this week at Deluxe Plaza.

MINNEAPOLIS — Workbox, a flexible office operator, has signed a 27,748-square-foot lease at Deluxe Plaza in downtown Minneapolis. The firm will open its new space on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The lease represents the fifth location for Workbox and its first outside of Chicago. Deluxe Plaza has recently undergone renovations and offers amenities such as a tenant lounge, rooftop deck, fitness center and training center. Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Mark McCary of CBRE represented ownership, Franklin Street Properties. Ryan Cos. is the property manager.

